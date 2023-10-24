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A large South of England landlord has partnered with an infrastructure company to roll out full-fibre broadband across its high-rise blocks.
Complete Technology Group (CTG) will work with Vivid to optimise full-fibre network solutions for the 16,000 homes in its high-rise blocks.
The association manages 34,000 homes in Hampshire and the surrounding area.
CTG will work with sister company Complete Fibre, as well as third-party internet service providers, and provide advisory and planning services to Vivid.
The firm will then audit all work undertaken.
Complete Fibre is a single, open-access ‘plug-and-play’ digital infrastructure, which means residents can still choose between broadband providers, but face less disruption because only a single installation takes place.
Chris McLain, chief executive at CTG, said: “We understand how challenging it is for housing providers like Vivid to respond to the high volume of requests they receive from ISPs [internet service providers] looking to enter their buildings, and then oversee fibre installations from a compliance and safety perspective.
“We’ll do the heavy lifting with all stakeholders, ensuring hyper-fast, hyper-reliable broadband is delivered to all residents, without compromising on safety or standards.”
Matt Bellamy, head of asset strategy and delivery at Vivid, said: “The safety and quality of our homes is always our utmost priority.
“Working with CTG means we can deliver full-fibre infrastructure to all our customers living in high-rise flats, quickly, with little disruption but ensuring greater choice.
“Making our homes digital ready for fibre deployment, we can ensure that our customers have access to modern digital services when they are available.
“This will not only contribute to digital inclusion but allow this to take place at a faster rate than would have otherwise been possible.”
It is the second such deal announced with Complete Fibre over the past few months.
Orbit revealed in August that it had partnered with the company to roll out fibre broadband across its blocks of flats in the South East.
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