Large landlord to roll out fibre broadband across South East with ‘plug and play’ infrastructure

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Orbit has partnered with an infrastructure company to roll out fibre broadband across its blocks of flats in the South East.
The 46,000-home landlord is working with Complete Fibre, which will manage access to the buildings and install a single open access digital infrastructure within Orbit’s blocks.
Up to four internet service providers will be able to connect to this “plug and play” system, speeding up the process, reducing disruption and offering more choice for tenants, Complete Fibre said.
The first service provider to plug into the new infrastructure is Lightning Fibre.
Eddie Minshull, chief executive of Complete Fibre, said the system would reduce the carbon footprint for fibre infrastructure builds by up to 75% compared to four telecoms companies installing fibre infrastructure in one building.
He added: “Amid a race to lay fibre infrastructure to hit the government’s target of at least 85% gigabit coverage by 2025, this innovative approach, developed with support from Trenches Law, eliminates the need for statutory intervention in the market.
“It empowers landlords to manage digital connectivity with a strategic and planned approach and meets the needs of residents, developers and ISPs [internet service providers].”
Tony Clark, director of property operations at Orbit, said: “In addition to providing quality, safe and affordable homes, we’re committed to offering wider support to help our customers in their day-to-day lives.
“Working with Complete Fibre to offer our customers access to reliable, ultra-fast digital connectivity is just one of the ways in which we can help to support them in their work and education, as well as provide them with easier access to community and online services.”
Tim Passingham, chair of Lightning Fibre, said: “Utilising Complete Fibre, we’re able to give Orbit and their residents access to a choice of providers, and for our part, we’ll do so with a fair pricing model and a keen focus on customer care.
He added: “Fewer installations mean less material and more efficient energy usage.”
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