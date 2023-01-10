Large landlord will respond to emergency calls during ambulance strikes 

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Platform Housing Group said it will respond to 999 and 111 calls to help people who fall during the planned ambulance strikes this month.
The landlord, which owns and manages 47,000 homes across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, said its falls response team will be answering emergency calls tomorrow (Wednesday 11) and on Monday 23 January.
The association has been running a similar service across the county since 2013, but it initially focused on people who have a pendant alarm.
However, with the announcement of the strikes in December, Platform will now respond to both 999 and 111 calls on those days.
It was announced that this month’s strike action by ambulance workers would still go ahead after talks between unions and the government broke down yesterday. One union representative denounced the talks as an “insult to our members”.
Lauren Adam, falls response team leader at Platform, said: “As soon as we heard about the strikes, we decided that we would contact the NHS and explore how we could offer extra help. With the news that a person could be on the floor for up to three days while the ambulance strike takes place was something that we felt compelled to assist with.”
She said her team’s response to emergency calls on the strike days related to falls will allow the NHS neighbourhood team to respond to higher priority calls.
Ms Adam added: “We will also be working closely with our neighbourhood teams during this time so that if somebody falls that we think requires medical assistance, we can call on them, which may result in preventing an ambulance call out.
“Our team work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; we are justifiably proud of our colleagues going above and beyond in this instance.”
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