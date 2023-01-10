Large landlord will respond to emergency calls during ambulance strikes 

The landlord, which owns and manages 47,000 homes across Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands, said its falls response team will be answering emergency calls tomorrow (Wednesday 11) and on Monday 23 January.

The association has been running a similar service across the county since 2013, but it initially focused on people who have a pendant alarm.

However, with the announcement of the strikes in December, Platform will now respond to both 999 and 111 calls on those days.