He said: “The deceased’s third-floor flat was social housing and it was not an appropriate place for her to live because of the danger of falling from the balcony during or after a seizure.

“This was known to be the case, or ought to have been known to be the case, from no later than 2015; and there was a failure between then and 2022 to provide her with housing on the ground floor.

“That failure was causative of her death. There was a persistent failure of communication between various agencies and the deceased and her family, and between the agencies themselves.

“Appropriate communication would have caused the deceased to be rehoused in ground-floor accommodation before 2022 and was therefore causative of her death.”

The council also failed to provide Ms Kassim with a specialist epilepsy sensor which would have alerted others when she was having a major seizure.

“This possibly, but not probably, contributed to her death,” Mr Furniss said.

Matt Foreman, executive group director for customer services at L&Q, said: “We were deeply saddened by the death of Ms Kassim, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and neighbours.

“The safety and well-being of our residents will always be our number-one priority. Although the coroner ruled the death was an accident and no prevention of future death order was issued to L&Q, we will now take some time to reflect on the findings of the coroner’s report.”

A spokesperson for Ealing Council said: “We send our condolences to Ms Kassim’s family. Due to ongoing legal involvement, we are unable to comment further.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Ms Kassim’s brother, Nasir Kassim said: “We feel relieved and vindicated by the result of the inquest and are grateful to the coroner for his conclusions, which will help us reach closure after the pain and sorrow caused by Marwo’s death.

“We have waited a long time for our voices to be heard, but feel we have at last been able to highlight the failings and mistakes made by the authorities, which sadly led to this tragic accident.

“Marwo was a much-loved daughter, sister and auntie and we all miss her greatly. We hope and trust that lessons will be learned from Marwo’s death and that other families will be spared from the pain and frustration we have experienced.”

Sarah Westoby, the solicitor who represented the family along with barrister Jim Duffy, said: “After many years of trying to get safe housing for Marwo and feeling they were not being listened to, the Kassim family finally feel their voices have been heard.

“My client hopes that similar agencies will now take note of the risk of housing people with epilepsy at height and pay greater attention to the concerns of vulnerable residents and their families.

“The Kassim family fought long and hard to try to get safe accommodation for Marwo.

“Although their voices were not heard until it was too late, they hope their struggle can help prevent similarly avoidable tragedies from occurring in future.”