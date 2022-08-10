Large landlords launch NHF-backed BIM tool to maintain ‘golden thread’

The £250,000 Asset Information Management (AIM) project, which was funded by Southern Housing Group, enables housing associations to create and manage digital information about buildings throughout their lifespans.

AIM forms part of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Toolkit that was developed by BIM for Housing Associations (BIM4HAs), which is backed by the National Housing Federation (NHF).

BIM4HAs was set up in 2018 in response to recommendations in the Hackett Review that followed the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The toolkit is free to access for housing providers.

The new AIM data model gives each space and object in a building a unique identifier, recording all relevant information including how spaces and objects relate to each other, according to the NHF. This creates a single accurate record of information about the building.