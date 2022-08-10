Large landlords launch NHF-backed BIM tool to maintain ‘golden thread’

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A group of landlords, including some of England’s largest housing associations, has launched a new digital asset management tool claimed to help providers maintain a so-called ‘golden thread’ of information.
The £250,000 Asset Information Management (AIM) project, which was funded by Southern Housing Group, enables housing associations to create and manage digital information about buildings throughout their lifespans.
AIM forms part of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) Toolkit that was developed by BIM for Housing Associations (BIM4HAs), which is backed by the National Housing Federation (NHF).
BIM4HAs was set up in 2018 in response to recommendations in the Hackett Review that followed the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The toolkit is free to access for housing providers.
The new AIM data model gives each space and object in a building a unique identifier, recording all relevant information including how spaces and objects relate to each other, according to the NHF. This creates a single accurate record of information about the building.
AIM also ensures building information is recorded according to both housing and construction data standards, allowing the information to be used across multiple softwares.
The requirement for building owners to maintain a digital ‘golden thread’ of building information has been incorporated into the Building Safety Act, with the BIM4HAs Toolkit designed to help housing associations meet it.
Jack Ostrofsky, chair of BIM4HAs and head of sustainability and design at Southern Housing Group, said: “In the coming months, the secondary legislation will emerge, including on the golden thread, we need to be ready – and the best way to do that is to work together.
“Our sector has always led practical innovation in housing, and the new Asset Information Model is another example of that,” added Mr Ostrofsky, who sits on the government’s Building Regulations Advisory Committee.
“I’d like to thank all those who gave their expertise, time and resource to producing the AIM and the other toolkit elements for us all to use and learn from,” Mr Ostrofsky said.
Besides Southern Housing Group, the other landlords that have funded the wider toolkit are A2Dominion, Hyde, LiveWest, Notting Hill Genesis, Optivo, Orbit, Origin Housing and Sovereign.
In all, 20 housing associations and local authorities have collaborated on the project, which also involves specialist consultancies.
Victoria Moffett, head of building and fire safety programmes at the NHF, said: “With the provisions in the Building Safety Act starting to come into force, this latest edition of the BIM4HAs’ work is incredibly well-timed to help housing associations meet the requirement for a golden thread of information about their buildings.”
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