Large landlord’s private arm begins work on 99 homes in Newcastle

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The private housebuilding arm of a North East housing association will develop 99 homes on the site of a former middle school in Newcastle.
Gentoo Homes, owned by Sunderland-based Gentoo Group, has completed the purchase of the former Chapel Park Middle School site from Newcastle City Council.
The scheme will comprise two bedroom bungalows and three, four and five bedroom homes, with work on the site expected to begin this month.
The majority of homes will be made available for sale, with 16 properties qualifying for shared ownership.
Joanne Gordon, homes and development director at Gentoo Homes, said: “The new homes will contribute to much-needed new housing for residents in Newcastle while also delivering affordable homeownership options through shared ownership.”
Irim Ali, cabinet member for a dynamic city at Newcastle City Council, said: “Newcastle is a growing city, so it needs more housing to match the needs of its existing residents and those who are moving into the city.
“These 99 new homes will revitalise a site that has remained vacant and fenced off since the closure of Chapel Park Middle School in 2005.
“The inclusion of 16 shared-ownership houses and bungalows will help meet the need for affordable housing.
“The development will also provide high-quality, publicly available open space which connects existing areas of open space to the north and the south, which will benefit the local community.”
Gentoo appointed a new permanent chief executive in May.
Louise Bassett took on the interim position in January, after joining the 30,000-home landlord around seven years ago as executive director of corporate services.
She became permanent following the sudden departure of Nigel Wilson, who stepped aside after almost four years as boss.
Following his departure, local politicians in Sunderland said they would be looking for answers as to why he left his post so suddenly.
The news was a “big surprise” to the Conservative group at Sunderland City Council, according to Michael Dixon, the councillor who had organised a meeting with the housing association chief executive last year.
No reason was given for Mr Wilson’s departure from Gentoo at the time. Last week, he accepted the chief executive position at Trident Group, a Birmingham-based landlord.
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