Large landlord’s private arm begins work on 99 homes in Newcastle

Gentoo Homes, owned by Sunderland-based Gentoo Group, has completed the purchase of the former Chapel Park Middle School site from Newcastle City Council.

The scheme will comprise two bedroom bungalows and three, four and five bedroom homes, with work on the site expected to begin this month.

The majority of homes will be made available for sale, with 16 properties qualifying for shared ownership.

Joanne Gordon, homes and development director at Gentoo Homes, said: “The new homes will contribute to much-needed new housing for residents in Newcastle while also delivering affordable homeownership options through shared ownership.”