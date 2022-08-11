Large London association sees home sales plunge 75%

The number of outright sales at MTVH fell by 75% in a year, the association’s annual report has shown.

The financial report for the year to the end of March 2022 showed that outright sales had dropped from 151 homes in 2021 to a mere 38 this year, with revenue falling from £65m to £17m.

Underlying outright sales profit had halved to £4m, down from £8m in the previous year.

Turnover stood at £406m, down from £446m in 2021, with operating surplus before non-recurring costs for the year standing at £135m, down slightly from £138m in 2021.