Large London housing association appoints chief information officer

The move will coincide with Andy Belton’s retirement from his role as chief operating officer.

Rajiv Peter, the current director of digital technology, will become part of the large London housing association’s executive team from mid-March.

The housing provider, which owns and manages 55,000 homes in London and the South East, said the new role would reflect the importance of digital, data and new technology within the organisation.

Speaking about the new role, Kate Davies, chief executive of NHG, said: “We are committed to digitally transforming services to improve the resident experience, achieve value for money and enable us to thrive and be fit for the future – and this new role will be fundamental to that.

“We’ve made solid progress under Andy’s leadership, building our in-house capability and foundations to invest further in digital technology, but we know we have more to do.”