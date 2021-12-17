Large London housing association appoints chief information officer

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has appointed its first-ever chief information officer.
Rajiv Peter, the current director of digital technology, will become part of the large London housing association’s executive team from mid-March.
The move will coincide with Andy Belton’s retirement from his role as chief operating officer.
The housing provider, which owns and manages 55,000 homes in London and the South East, said the new role would reflect the importance of digital, data and new technology within the organisation.
Speaking about the new role, Kate Davies, chief executive of NHG, said: “We are committed to digitally transforming services to improve the resident experience, achieve value for money and enable us to thrive and be fit for the future – and this new role will be fundamental to that.
“We’ve made solid progress under Andy’s leadership, building our in-house capability and foundations to invest further in digital technology, but we know we have more to do.”
According to NHG, Mr Peter began his career working with local governments and the office of the deputy prime minister to help digitise their services, before joining the private sector and working for start-up software agencies.
He joined Notting Hill Genesis in May 2017 as a solutions manager, working his way up to director level.
During his time at NHG, he has overseen the creation of a digital portal to which more than 50% of households are signed up and which has processed over a million transactions.
Mr Peter said: “Being the first person to ever take on the CIO role here is such an exciting challenge and I can’t wait to get started. To be a forward-thinking organisation that can provide the best possible service to its residents means having vital data and information to hand at all times, and we have ambitious plans to be at the forefront of this within the housing sector.”
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