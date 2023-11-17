Notting Hill Genesis has pointed to the “challenging economic backdrop” after reporting a 79% drop in half-year surplus caused by a sharp fall in sales and higher operating costs #ukhousing

In its half-year update, NHG reported an 82% fall in sales turnover to £12m. It sold 42 homes compared to 242 in the same period last year.

Like other G15 landlords, such as Southern Housing , NHG has seen a dramatic drop in sales amid a tough housing market.

Patrick Franco, chief executive of NHG, branded it “a resilient performance… against an increasingly challenging economic backdrop”.

The group’s surplus was also lower year-on-year as in its previous first half it made £30m in gains on financial derivatives.

The 67,000-home landlord posted a surplus of £18.3m in the six months to the end of September, compared to £87m in the same period last year.

However it said the fall was “in line with the new build sales programme which is budgeted to be much lower in 2023-24 overall and is weighted towards the second half”.

At the end of the six-month period, NHG had 10 unsold homes, compared to 115 at the same point last year.

On shared ownership, the group said it had seen fewer shared owners staircasing due to the economic conditions. It led to NHG’s surplus on the sale of fixed assets more than halving to £11m.

Turnover from rent and service charges rose 6% to £318.5m.

However this was offset by the group’s operating costs increasing by 18% to £253.4m due to the “high inflationary environment”.

Completions and starts in the period were not disclosed, but NHG said it spent £119.1m on development.

However it warned: “Due to the political environment and the ensuing market uncertainties, the group board and management continue to review the carrying value of investments.”

In its last financial year, NHG booked write-downs on eight schemes.

In line with other social landlords, NHG’s repairs and safety spending is also rising. The group said it invested an extra £15.1m in this area.

This included £32.8m on compliance such as lifts, fire risk action and remedial works, the group said.