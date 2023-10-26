Large London landlord and developer reveal plans for 3,500-home scheme

The plans have been put forward with Countryside Partnerships for the scheme that will form a significant part of Chelmsford Garden Community.

The application, which was submitted to Chelmsford City Council, follows the approval of the garden community masterplan earlier this year.

The proposals include plans for 3,500 new homes in three villages, as well as a local centre and two smaller neighbourhood centres.

There will also be a new employment area, nursery provision, three primary schools and one secondary school.