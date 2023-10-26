Large London landlord and developer reveal plans for 3,500-home scheme

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Large London landlord L&Q has submitted plans for a 3,500-home scheme mixed-use development in the north east of Chelmsford.
The plans have been put forward with Countryside Partnerships for the scheme that will form a significant part of Chelmsford Garden Community.
The application, which was submitted to Chelmsford City Council, follows the approval of the garden community masterplan earlier this year.
The proposals include plans for 3,500 new homes in three villages, as well as a local centre and two smaller neighbourhood centres.
There will also be a new employment area, nursery provision, three primary schools and one secondary school.
Included in the plans are 130 hectares of formal and informal open space, including a new nature park and formal sports provision, plus associated highway and sustainable-transport infrastructure, a network of walking and cycling routes and extensive community facilities.
Chelmsford Garden Community, which is being delivered as part of a consortium, was allocated for development in the Chelmsford local plan in 2020 and is a product of extensive partnership working between Chelmsford City Council, Essex County Council, local stakeholders and community groups.
Work on the proposed scheme is anticipated to start in 2025 and will continue over a 15-year build period.
Martin Leach, managing director for strategic land and major projects at Countryside, described the proposals as a “key milestone”.
He added: “This major mixed-used development will deliver much-needed homes and community facilities, including those outlined in the recent planning application submission, which will significantly improve the lifestyle offering and access to key amenities for the wider Chelmsford community.”
The leader of Chelmsford City Council, Stephen Robinson, said: “Chelmsford Garden Community is a key part of our sustainable growth as a city, mapped out in our local plan. The first phases of its development at Beaulieu and Channels have already provided connected, quality homes, neighbourhoods and amenities.
“We expect the next stage to set higher standards for sustainability and innovation, to help meet both the demands of the country’s acute housing crisis and tackle the challenges posed by climate change. It’s crucial that we create great new communities where people can live, work, go to school and relax.”
Adam Simpson, director of project management and development at L&Q, said: “We are thrilled to be taking forward this exciting plan for Chelmsford Garden Community alongside our partners.
“It is always encouraging to be working with ambitious local authorities, who are determined to create new, successful communities, and we truly believe we have found this in Chelmsford.”
L&Q’s latest accounts, published last month, revealed how the landlord’s surplus after tax decreased by more than £110m after it was affected by impairments, a reduction in the value of investment properties and inward investment rising from £80m to £347m.
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