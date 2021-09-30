Large London landlord appoints former Labour council leader to board

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has appointed to its board the former Labour leader of a London council who quit after a row over a controversial £2bn housing scheme.
Claire Kober, who stood down as Haringey Council’s leader in May 2018 after deciding not to stand in local elections, has joined the 55,000-home landlord as a non-executive director.
She will chair the group’s operations committee and receive an allowance of £15,000 per year.
During her time at Haringey Council, Ms Kober became embroiled in a row over the Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV), a deal between the council and private developer Lendlease to build 6,400 new homes.
The scheme, which would have seen some of the borough’s most famous housing estates demolished, was bitterly opposed by Labour activist group Momentum and subsequently scrapped after a new council leader was elected.
Ms Kober is currently managing director of homes at London-based housing and facilities management services provider Pinnacle Group. She is also a former chair of London Councils.
On her appointment, Ms Kober said: “I’m particularly keen to contribute to discussions on the delivery of social purpose in a modern age and play a role in driving the organisation forward at a time characterised by both great challenges and opportunities.”
NHG has also appointed Ingrid Osborne to its board. She will chair the landlord’s remuneration committee and receive an allowance of £15,000 per year.
She is currently divisional chair for London and South East and a member of TW UK group management team at Taylor Wimpey.
Both Ms Kober and Ms Osborne will sit on the NHG, Notting Hill Home Ownership and Springboard Two Housing Association boards, as well as NHG’s audit and risk committee.
Last month, NHG revealed it had agreed a deal with developer Hill to build 780 homes in west London.
The landlord also reported a 48% jump in annual surplus thanks to the £140m sale of a development site to a property investor.
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