Large London landlord appoints former Labour council leader to board

Claire Kober, who stood down as Haringey Council’s leader in May 2018 after deciding not to stand in local elections, has joined the 55,000-home landlord as a non-executive director.

She will chair the group’s operations committee and receive an allowance of £15,000 per year.

During her time at Haringey Council, Ms Kober became embroiled in a row over the Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV), a deal between the council and private developer Lendlease to build 6,400 new homes.

The scheme, which would have seen some of the borough’s most famous housing estates demolished, was bitterly opposed by Labour activist group Momentum and subsequently scrapped after a new council leader was elected.