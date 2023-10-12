Large London landlord extends reach of in-house repairs arm

Hyde, a 44,000-home provider, said that its own property maintenance team would replace current service provider Equans in delivering works to 6,500 homes in Kent and parts of south London.

It comes a year after Hyde launched the unit to serve 11,000 properties across eight boroughs in the capital.

This means that now all the landlord’s properties are covered by its in-house team, except for 1,335 in Peterborough, which are looked after by specialist provider Mears.