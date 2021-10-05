Large London landlord gets £34m from government cladding fund

The 37,000-home landlord, which is due complete a merger with Peabody next year, has received £12m from the government’s Building Safety Fund to remove Grenfell-style aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.

It also received £22m for fixing non-ACM cladding, it confirmed to Inside Housing following the publication of its annual report.

“We are well on our way to spending the £34m government grant for fire safety investments, which positions us significantly ahead of our peers when it comes to completing our compliance to the new regulatory standards,” wrote Ravi Rajagopal, chair of Catalyst, in the landlord’s annual report.

Catalyst has been more successful with its applications than some others in the sector. Official figures published in June revealed that nearly half of all claims had been rejected.