Large London landlord hunts for chief governance and risk officer as part of executive ‘refresh’

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) is beefing up its executive team by recruiting its first chief governance and risk officer to help it maintain compliance with the regulator’s standards.
The 67,000-home landlord is advertising for candidates for the newly created role, with the successful applicant getting a salary of up to £200,000.
The job ad said: “Your work will help ensure we are able to achieve and maintain G1/C1 regulatory ratings and hold the organisation to account for compliance standards to keep our residents safe and in homes that are of a standard they deserve.”
NHG currently has a G1/V2 rating with regulator, but has yet to be awarded a C grade under the Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer standards.
London-based NHG was among a string of social landlords Michael Gove criticised for poor standards when he was the housing secretary.
Last summer, Mr Gove wrote to Patrick Franco, the chief executive of NHG, after a finding of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman.
In the recruitment pack for the new role, Mr Franco wrote: “This new role leading governance and risk is part of a wider refresh of my executive team to ensure we can deliver… refreshed outcomes and make a clearer link between our strategic objectives and the executives responsible for their delivery.”
NHG also took on a new chief financial officer in April.
Mark Smith joined the G15 landlord from NHS Property Services, where he was chief financial officer. The organisation provides landlord and property services for 2,700 NHS buildings across England, and has an annual income of £750m.
Mr Smith is described as having experience in financial and operational management, cost transformation, process improvement and business change.
The landlord posted an £82m deficit in its last full year, after reporting £110m of building safety liabilities and impairments.
The timing of 60,000-home NHG’s development programme led to sales being £13m lower in the 12 months to 31 March 2023 compared with the previous period. It also identified £12m of “non-recurring operational items”.
The trading update explained that the London landlord will be scaling back its development programme to channel investment into improving existing housing stock instead.
NHG said “inflation and higher interest rates have altered the economics of development”.
The group currently has 3,000 homes in its five-year development pipeline.
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