Large London landlord hunts for chief governance and risk officer as part of executive ‘refresh’

NHG is beefing up its executive team by recruiting its first chief governance and risk officer to help it maintain compliance with the regulator’s standards #UKhousing

The job ad said: “Your work will help ensure we are able to achieve and maintain G1/C1 regulatory ratings and hold the organisation to account for compliance standards to keep our residents safe and in homes that are of a standard they deserve.”

The 67,000-home landlord is advertising for candidates for the newly created role, with the successful applicant getting a salary of up to £200,000.

NHG currently has a G1/V2 rating with regulator, but has yet to be awarded a C grade under the Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer standards.

London-based NHG was among a string of social landlords Michael Gove criticised for poor standards when he was the housing secretary.

Last summer, Mr Gove wrote to Patrick Franco, the chief executive of NHG, after a finding of severe maladministration by the Housing Ombudsman.

In the recruitment pack for the new role, Mr Franco wrote: “This new role leading governance and risk is part of a wider refresh of my executive team to ensure we can deliver… refreshed outcomes and make a clearer link between our strategic objectives and the executives responsible for their delivery.”

NHG also took on a new chief financial officer in April.