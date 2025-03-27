Large London landlord issues £250m sustainable bond

The 10-year secured bond was issued under its £2bn Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme, which offers quick access to debt capital markets. It is aligned to NHG’s sustainability finance framework.

The bond was priced on 25 March with a coupon of 6% and a margin of 130 basis points above gilt yields, and was more than two times oversubscribed, NHG said.

Mark Smith, chief financial officer of NHG, said the “positive response from investors” reflected the “clear plan we have in place”.