Large London landlord issues £250m sustainable bond

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Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) has issued a £250m sustainable bond to support investment in existing homes as well as its ambition to build 3,000 homes over the next five years.
The 10-year secured bond was issued under its £2bn Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN) programme, which offers quick access to debt capital markets. It is aligned to NHG’s sustainability finance framework.
The bond was priced on 25 March with a coupon of 6% and a margin of 130 basis points above gilt yields, and was more than two times oversubscribed, NHG said.
Mark Smith, chief financial officer of NHG, said the “positive response from investors” reflected the “clear plan we have in place”.
He said: “Raising additional funds at competitive rates through bond issues is part of our overall treasury management strategy, which enables us to continue to deliver on our mission of working better together for residents.”
The landlord is currently rated V2 for viability, G3 for governance and C3 for consumer standards. Its governance rating was downgraded last November after the English regulator found “insufficient evidence” that NHG had appropriate risk management in place.
NHG was forced to delist six of its bonds at the end of last year after filing its annual accounts late.
Mr Smith added: “Last year, we committed to spending £770m over the next 10 years on improvements to our existing homes, as well as £173m on our building safety programme to ensure our buildings meet regulatory requirements and that all residents feel safe in their homes.
“The bond issue will help us deliver that plan, allowing us to continue our long tradition of providing homes for Londoners, whatever their personal circumstances, and support the government’s target of delivering 1.5 million new homes over this parliament.”
The joint active bookrunners on the issuance were HSBC and RBC Capital Markets.
Earlier this month, Birmingham-based Platform Housing Group announced it had doubled its EMTN programme to £2bn.
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