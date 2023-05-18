A lawyer acting for the landlord said “this should act as a warning to those applying for a CVA to be fully open and transparent on all matters” #UKhousing

A Large London landlord has won a landmark High Court ruling that overturned a company voluntary arrangement related to one of its contractors #UKhousing

In a near year-long legal battle led by law firm Devonshires, which represented Peabody, the Insolvency Court and then the High Court heard that MDB misled creditors as it failed to supply critical information, including financial accounts for parent company MPL.

Peabody explained that by entering into the CVA, certain creditors that held parent company guarantees were therefore unable to make a claim against the parent company.

The terms of this CVA would only allow for Peabody to recover 7.5% of the money owed from Mizen Properties Limited (MPL), the parent company of MDB.

A CVA is an arrangement between a company and its creditors to rearrange or reduce the company’s debt.

Mizen Design/Build Limited (MDB) entered into a CVA in May last year, owing Peabody Construction Limited – a subsidiary of landlord Peabody – a substantial debt.

This is despite claiming the parent company would, as a consequence of MDB’s insolvency also be in financial difficulty, thereby justifying the compromise of those parent company claims as part of the CVA.

However, it was pointed out that the directors of MPL paid out £2m in dividends to shareholders at the end of the 2019-20 financial year.

After a four-day trial in the Insolvency Court in January, Judge Prentis ruled in favour of Peabody after deciding that a lack of information was provided in relation to parent company MPL’s affairs so that creditors did not have sufficient information on which to base a decision as to whether to vote for the CVA.

It was also found that creditors, including Peabody, were unfairly prejudiced by the CVA.

MDB appealed the decision in the High Court in March, but the appeal judge dismissed it after agreeing that the lack of disclosure about MPL’s affairs was materially irregular.

A subsequent High Court order on 27 April stated that the CVA should be revoked. MDB was put into administration and this order now allows creditors with a parent company guarantee to pursue MDB’s parent company for money owed.

In addition, the landlord obtained a costs award against the supervisors of the CVA.