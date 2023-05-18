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A Large London landlord has won a landmark High Court ruling that overturned a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) related to one of its contractors.
Mizen Design/Build Limited (MDB) entered into a CVA in May last year, owing Peabody Construction Limited – a subsidiary of landlord Peabody – a substantial debt.
A CVA is an arrangement between a company and its creditors to rearrange or reduce the company’s debt.
The terms of this CVA would only allow for Peabody to recover 7.5% of the money owed from Mizen Properties Limited (MPL), the parent company of MDB.
Peabody explained that by entering into the CVA, certain creditors that held parent company guarantees were therefore unable to make a claim against the parent company.
In a near year-long legal battle led by law firm Devonshires, which represented Peabody, the Insolvency Court and then the High Court heard that MDB misled creditors as it failed to supply critical information, including financial accounts for parent company MPL.
This is despite claiming the parent company would, as a consequence of MDB’s insolvency also be in financial difficulty, thereby justifying the compromise of those parent company claims as part of the CVA.
However, it was pointed out that the directors of MPL paid out £2m in dividends to shareholders at the end of the 2019-20 financial year.
After a four-day trial in the Insolvency Court in January, Judge Prentis ruled in favour of Peabody after deciding that a lack of information was provided in relation to parent company MPL’s affairs so that creditors did not have sufficient information on which to base a decision as to whether to vote for the CVA.
It was also found that creditors, including Peabody, were unfairly prejudiced by the CVA.
MDB appealed the decision in the High Court in March, but the appeal judge dismissed it after agreeing that the lack of disclosure about MPL’s affairs was materially irregular.
A subsequent High Court order on 27 April stated that the CVA should be revoked. MDB was put into administration and this order now allows creditors with a parent company guarantee to pursue MDB’s parent company for money owed.
In addition, the landlord obtained a costs award against the supervisors of the CVA.
In a release, Peabody described it as “unusual” that the supervisors were represented by the same legal team as MDB.
This is because “despite professing to adopt a neutral position, the supervisors actively opposed Peabody’s application at trial and were therefore jointly and severally liable for a portion of Peabody’s costs”.
The ruling is believed to be a first for the construction industry.
Karen Morean, a partner in the construction, engineering and procurement team at Devonshires, who represented Peabody, said: “This case sets a precedent for insolvency cases in the construction industry, which are unfortunately on the rise amid the difficult economic climate.
“The defendant in this case failed to disclose important information on the part of its parent company in the CVA arrangement, which meant that creditors simply did not have sufficient information on which to decide whether to vote for the CVA or not.
“This should act as a warning to those applying for a CVA to be fully open and transparent on all matters relevant to the CVA, or face potentially expensive legal action. This is also a salient reminder to all developers whose contractors are proposing a CVA to interrogate the CVA proposal and understand the arrangements proposed.”
Mizen and its legal team have been contacted for a response.
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