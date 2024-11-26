Large London landlord reports 60% drop in half-year surplus

The 57,000-home association posted a total surplus of £14m for the six months to 30 September, compared with £35m in the same period last year.

The fall came despite turnover increasing by 9% to £227m year on year, which was helped by an increase in rents.

On an operating basis, MTVH’s half-year surplus fell to £61m, down from £75m in the first half of 2023-24. The landlord said this reflected a £20m lower surplus from fixed asset disposals.

MTVH made £7.8m in the first half from selling fixed assets, compared with £26.4m in the same period last year.