Large London landlord secures £100m sustainability-linked loan from Japanese bank

Metropolitan Thames Valley (MTVH) agreed the deal with the European arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), the Japanese bank.

MTVH said the transaction strengthened its “robust balance sheet” and will help to achieve its target to deliver 1,000 homes a year across the UK.

In the 2023-24 financial year, MTVH forecast the delivery of “at least 815 homes” and will report on this target at its full-year results later in the summer.