Large London landlord sees turnover and surplus drop in first half of year

The trading update also said the landlord’s current assets rose to £267.3m from £190.7m last year, which is “mainly due to higher cash at September 2025”.

However, this was offset by “lower work in progress, reflecting the decrease in the development pipeline and the repayment of joint venture loans”.

On operational performance, A2Dominion said it had completed the handover of eight units in the first half of the year, out of the 10 units forecasted for delivery in 2026.

It continued: “At present, we are prioritising building safety works alongside significant investment in the maintenance of our stock, and in improving the quality of our repairs service.

“We are currently developing a comprehensive Regeneration and Development Strategy to improve properties and move forward with zero-carbon initiatives to be undertaken with a variety of partners and funding models. We plan to pilot this approach in 2026.”