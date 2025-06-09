“A more ambitious Affordable Homes Programme from next year, alongside a long-term rent settlement which encompasses rent convergence, can pave the way for accelerated delivery in support of your overarching growth mission,” the letter said.

They called for “every policy lever available to be pulled” to deliver 1.5 million new homes this parliament.

The chief executives of Clarion, Peabody, Notting Hill Genesis and Metropolitan Thames Valley, alongside the boss of Places for People, made the pleas in a letter to the housing minister Matthew Pennycook last week.

On Wednesday, Rachel Reeves will unveil her long-awaited Spending Review. It will lay out spending plans for each government department over the next three years.

However, media reports suggested that housing secretary Angela Rayner only reached a deal with Ms Reeves last night over spending plans for her department. Rumours suggested there had been a deadlock over funding for housing and councils.

The letter to Mr Pennycook, dated 5 June, said that rent convergence is a “often overlooked but vital intervention” to help tackle the housing crisis.

The policy was introduced by the previous Labour administration in 2002, but scrapped by the coalition government in 2015.

The mechanism allows housing associations to gradually raise rents that are below the earnings-linked formula, so people pay a similar rent for similar properties.

The G15 has said that its members have lost £2bn in rental income since the policy was abandoned.

The letter said: “The reintroduction of rent convergence would not only support direct housing delivery but also help inject billions of pounds’ worth of fresh activity into local economies, reduce strain on local public finances, and improve prospects for those moving into new homes.”