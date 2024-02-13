Large Manchester landlord blames rain as completions drop

Great Places has reported a 17% drop in year-to-date completions, which is below its target, partly due to November’s wet weather causing on-site delays #UKhousing

“Site challenges earlier in the year coupled with the very wet weather in November have meant that a number of sites have experienced delays, particularly with drying out apartment blocks,” the group said in a trading update yesterday.

Great Places, whose long-serving boss is stepping down this summer , has a full-year target of 786 completions, meaning it would have to more than double the year-to-date amount in the final three months of its financial year.

The Manchester-based landlord handed over 303 homes in the nine months to the end of December 2023, compared to 365 in the same period last year.

However, the filing added: “There are 39 live sites in the programme with handovers rolling from an increasing number so the new homes are on their way.”

Many other landlords have reported a fall in completions and starts partly as focus has shifted to investment in current stock in light of environmental targets and a heightened focus on housing conditions.

Great Places, which operates around 25,500 homes, also warned that its annual surplus would be slightly below its previous forecast.

At the half-year point, Great Places said that its pre-tax surplus was expected to be £28m, missing its target of £31.7m. The landlord pointed to extra spending needed to tackle damp and mould in its homes.

In its latest update, the landlord said it now expects its annual pre-tax surplus to be £27.5m.

This is due to a “small number” of open market sales being deferred into the early part of the next financial year, the group said.