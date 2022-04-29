Large Manchester landlord secures £100m credit deal with ESG-linked option

Great Places, which operates around 24,000 homes across the North West of England and Yorkshire, has agreed a five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) with NatWest consisting of £85m of refinanced debt and £15m of new debt.

The interest rate on the RCF is variable and linked to SONIA (the sterling overnight index average).

However, a Great Places spokesperson told Inside Housing the facility has been designed to allow for the introduction of sustainability-linked KPIs “in the near future”.

The group is aiming to deliver 11,000 new homes by the end of the decade and wants all its homes to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of at least C by 2028.