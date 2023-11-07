A large Midlands council has revealed it brought close to 200 homes private homes back into use in the last financial year, but nearly 5,000 residential properties remain empty on its patch #UKhousing

It comes amid an ongoing focus on empty homes across the country in light of the housing crisis and rising homelessness in England .

However the report also showed that 4,900 homes remain empty across the city. This figure includes 1,398 second homes and 2,681 properties that have been empty for less than 18 months, meaning the council will not take action.

In a new report, Leicester City Council’s Housing Scrutiny Commission reported that 197 homes were brought back into use between April 2022 and March 2023.

According to research by Crisis, the number of long-term empty properties has increased in every English region over the past six years and stood at 248,000 at the end of last year.

In Leicester, the council said that its empty homes team tackled the problem with regular visits and face-to-face contacts with owners.

The team deals with properties that have been empty for 18 months or longer.

At March of this year, the council’s team was dealing with 424 active cases, up from 368 at the same point last year. The report suggested that the cost of living crisis had deterred owners from spending money on properties, while the pandemic remained a factor.

Chris Burgin, director of housing at Leicester City Council, said the team’s “persistence and continued engagement with owners about empty homes usually means that properties are brought back into use before any formal legal action is needed”.