Large Midlands landlord appoints new chair designate

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Helen Gillett has joined Platform Housing Group as its chair designate, with plans to formally take on the role in spring this year.
The 50,000-home landlord has made the appointment following news that John Weguelin, who has chaired its board since 2019, will step down at the end of his term.
Platform said Ms Gillett brings more than 30 years’ experience in customer service leadership across social housing, telecoms and the water industry.
Ms Gillett currently serves as senior independent director on the board of Orbit Group, where she chairs the customer service committee.
She is also interim chair of the Government Property Agency and interim independent complaints reviewer for HM Land Registry.
Platform announced in November that it had appointed Kevin Bolt as interim chief executive while it searched for a permanent replacement for Elizabeth Froude.
Ms Gillett said of her appointment: “Platform stood out to me as a values-led organisation with a strong operational base and clear ambition.
“I was particularly drawn to the people-focused nature of the role, something that reflects my own belief that success always comes down to how well we support our customers and our colleagues.”
Mr Weguelin said it has been an “absolute privilege” to lead Platform over the past six years, and that the organisation is “well-positioned for the next stage of growth”.
He continued: “By appointing Helen as its new chair, Platform has identified someone who recognises its values, the importance of our customers – and our Customer First strategy – and will lead the organisation to carry on delivering more new homes and an even better customer experience.
“I would like to thank all our stakeholders – customers, colleagues, partners and board members – for their support over the last six years and assure them that we will continue to work to deliver a smooth transition over the coming months.”
Ms Froude said: “We are incredibly grateful to John for his steady insight and unwavering commitment to Platform over the past six years. We’re thrilled to welcome Helen into the organisation.
“Her commercial background, customer focus and inclusive leadership style will bring great strength to the board as we move into the next phase of our strategy. Her energy and alignment with our values really stood out during the appointment process.”
Ms Gillett will soon begin a handover with Mr Weguelin, and a full transition to the chair role will take place from late March to early April 2026.
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