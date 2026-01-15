Large Midlands landlord appoints new chair designate

Mr Weguelin said it has been an “absolute privilege” to lead Platform over the past six years, and that the organisation is “well-positioned for the next stage of growth”.

He continued: “By appointing Helen as its new chair, Platform has identified someone who recognises its values, the importance of our customers – and our Customer First strategy – and will lead the organisation to carry on delivering more new homes and an even better customer experience.

“I would like to thank all our stakeholders – customers, colleagues, partners and board members – for their support over the last six years and assure them that we will continue to work to deliver a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Ms Froude said: “We are incredibly grateful to John for his steady insight and unwavering commitment to Platform over the past six years. We’re thrilled to welcome Helen into the organisation.

“Her commercial background, customer focus and inclusive leadership style will bring great strength to the board as we move into the next phase of our strategy. Her energy and alignment with our values really stood out during the appointment process.”

Ms Gillett will soon begin a handover with Mr Weguelin, and a full transition to the chair role will take place from late March to early April 2026.