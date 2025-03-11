Large Midlands landlord doubles EMTN programme to £2bn

Rosemary Farrar, chief finance officer at Platform, said: “We are delighted to have increased the quantum of our EMTN programme, which will continue to play a key part in our treasury strategy for the coming years.

“The programme signals that Platform is committed to fund raising from the capital markets, and with our A+ ratings, we remain a sound investment.

“It will help us access the funding that we need to invest in our homes and our communities as we continue to help alleviate the Midlands housing shortage and provide enhanced life prospects for more people.”

Platform completed 1,202 homes in 2024-25 at an investment of £313m.

The association’s operating area spans from Herefordshire in the West Midlands to the Lincolnshire Coast in the East Midlands, and from the Derbyshire Dales to the Cotswolds in South West England.