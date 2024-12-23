Large Midlands landlord eyes ‘record levels’ of spending on homes as surplus doubles

The 35,000-home landlord reported a post-tax surplus of £47.3m in the six months to the end of September, compared with £23m in the same period last year.

The group’s bottom line was boosted by the sale of 1,567 retirement properties to neighbouring landlord Housing 21 as part of a strategy to simplify its operations.

Joe Reeves, executive director of finance and growth at Midland Heart, said it was now “well positioned to make record levels of investment in our homes and services” as it prepared to launch a new corporate strategy.