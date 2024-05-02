Kate Ellison, director of land, partnerships, new business and innovation at Platform, said: “I’m really proud of the team for their ability to get deals done this past year that have led to us being able to deliver more affordable homes.

“The market remains volatile, especially when it comes to securing land, but thanks to some fantastic work by our new business team, solutions were found and spades have gone into the ground on key sites across the region. We’re already working hard on securing even more sites in the next 12 months and continue to seek partners in all aspects of development to join us on this journey.”

Platform highlighted that many of these homes will be gas-free, part of the group’s strategy for dwellings they will develop into 2025.

Gerraint Oakley, executive director of growth and development at Platform, said: “The work that all teams have put in has been nothing short of excellent and these numbers show we are dedicated to keep building homes without compromising on our delivery.

“Partnership working has been and continues to be key to achieving success and building more affordable homes across the Midlands.”

Platform agreed £275m in environmental, social and governance-linked loans with two major international banks in February.

The new funds will be used to help Platform build more homes and boost the energy efficiency of its existing stock, the landlord said.