Large Midlands landlord secures £275m in ESG-linked loans

The 50,000-home association has borrowed £175m from National Australia Bank (NAB) and £100m from ABN AMRO Bank (ABN). Both loans have a five-year tenure, with the option to extend to seven years.

It is the first time the landlord has taken finance from Dutch bank ABN, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.

The NAB loan is a refinancing of an existing £100m facility, which has been increased and converted to an ESG-linked deal.

The borrowing comes nearly two years after Platform took a £235m sustainability-linked loan with Lloyds Bank.

The new funds will be used to help Platform build more homes and boost the energy efficiency of its existing stock, the landlord said.

In its half-year results, announced in December, the group revealed that spending on its current homes had jumped 50% to £14.1m.