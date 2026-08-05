Large Midlands landlord sees annual completions slide 56%

Midland Heart has seen its annual completions more than halve, while spending a record amount on improving its existing stock.
The Birmingham-based group delivered 356 homes in the year ending March 2026, it revealed in its annual report. This was compared to 813 completions the year before.
However, the 356 handovers were above the group’s target of 350.
Despite the fall in completions, Midland Heart said it was increasing its development target to 2,750 homes by 2030, up from 2,250, due to “increased rent certainty”.
The 34,000-home group reported its highest-ever spend on existing homes, investing £55m compared to £35m the year before.
A total of 332 of its oldest and least energy-efficient properties were upgraded, the landlord said. It reported that 1,697 bathrooms, 1,228 kitchens, 289 roofs and 674 windows were replaced or upgraded.
“Housing associations are being asked to meet higher expectations from tenants, regulators and communities,” said Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive of Midland Heart.
“During the year, we made a conscious decision to accelerate investment in our homes, services and people so that we can respond to those expectations and deliver the improvements tenants tell us matter most.”
The increasing spending on homes partly dented the group’s bottom line.
Midland Heart recorded a surplus of £36.8m in the year, compared to £67.2m the year before.
However, the landlord’s surplus the previous year was inflated by the sale of 23 supported housing schemes, which included 1,567 homes.
Midland Heart’s operating costs edged up to £183.9m. At the same time its turnover dipped to £239.7m, partly due to the sale of the supported housing schemes.
Its operating margin fell to 23.3%, against 26.6% the year before. Gearing was 44%, up from 39% the previous year.
Rent arrears were 3.82%, down from 4.15%, Midland Heart said.
The landlord currently has top C1/G1/V1 grades with the Regulator of Social Housing.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories