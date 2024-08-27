Large national landlord bucks trend with 17% rise in completions

Home Group’s annual completions increased by nearly a fifth, but its surplus was dented by rising costs amid the “challenging” environment #UKhousing

Home Group’s development figures make it an outlier in the sector, with many big landlords dialling down their development plans to focus investment on existing stock.

However, the 56,000-home group spent £187m on delivering homes in its most recent full year, which was £7.4m more than in the previous 12 months.

The Newcastle-based landlord handed over 1,284 homes across England and Scotland in the year to the end of March 2024, compared with 1,098 the year before.

In its latest year, Home Group handed over 760 properties for affordable and social rent, 156 shared ownership homes, 136 for outright sale, and 232 through joint ventures.

The group said it worked “closely” with contractors and its partners to deliver projects on time, but “construction costs continue to create challenges for new schemes”.

Despite this, Home Group still spent £149m on improving homes in its 2023-24 financial year, but this was down on the previous year’s figure of £152m.

Operating costs rose by 5%, which Home Group said was partly due to “unprecedented volume for responsive repairs and maintenance jobs”.

The landlord has been on a recruitment drive to boost its customer service. In June, it appointed a new customer experience director, and the month before announced the appointment of five new regional directors.

Writing in the group’s annual report, John Cridland, chairman of Home Group, also revealed it had reported its tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) to the regulator. He admitted there was “plenty of room for improvement”, despite the TSMs being “relatively pleasing”.