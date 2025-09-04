The Liverpool-based landlord reported a post-tax surplus of £10m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to a restated deficit of £15.2m the year before.

In its previous two financial years, the 75,000-home group’s bottom line had been hit from taking on financially troubled London landlord One Housing as a subsidiary.

However Paul Dolan, chief executive of Riverside, said it is starting to see the “long-term benefits” from the merger.

Writing in the group’s annual report, he said: “I’m proud to say we’ve started to turn a corner. While financial and political challenges persist, Riverside remains a financially stable and resilient housing association.”