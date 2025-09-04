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The boss of Riverside has said the landlord has “started to turn a corner” after recording a surplus following two years of deficit.
The Liverpool-based landlord reported a post-tax surplus of £10m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to a restated deficit of £15.2m the year before.
In its previous two financial years, the 75,000-home group’s bottom line had been hit from taking on financially troubled London landlord One Housing as a subsidiary.
However Paul Dolan, chief executive of Riverside, said it is starting to see the “long-term benefits” from the merger.
Writing in the group’s annual report, he said: “I’m proud to say we’ve started to turn a corner. While financial and political challenges persist, Riverside remains a financially stable and resilient housing association.”
Riverside, which is a member of the G15, is handling an extensive cladding remediation programme related to One Housing’s stock in the capital.
Mr Dolan, who joined Riverside from Accent last year, said the programme remains on track to complete “by 2028”.
The group’s social housing cost per unit rose to £8,091, which it said included “significant fire safety expenditure on tall buildings within the legacy One Housing Group stock portfolio”.
Riverside, which operates across England and Scotland, spent £122.9m on capitalised improvements to its properties, which included £107m on major repairs and nearly £18m on fire-related work.
Overall its operating costs edged up to £601.8m.
But its bottom line was boosted by a 6% rise in turnover to £686m, helped by increasing rents by 7.7% in line with the rent cap. Around 80% of its revenue was from social housing lettings.
The group completed 980 new homes – which included its subsidiaries and joint ventures – compared to 1,479 the year before. Of the new homes this year, 368 were affordable rent, 183 were shared ownership and the rest were market sale.
Riverside reported a rise in its overall operating margin – including profit from the sale of fixed assets – to 15.7%, up from 10.7% last year.
It was helped by higher surplus on social housing lettings and a fall in the loss on Baycroft, a private care homes business run by One Housing, which Riverside sold last year.
Mr Dolan added: “It is my pleasure to report that, despite the ongoing economic challenges, Riverside has delivered a strong financial performance. This financial strength means we are well-positioned to continue prioritising the quality and safety of our homes for our customers.”
The group’s EBITDA MRI interest cover figure – a key metric for measuring liquidity – fell to 40%, down from 45% last year. This was due to higher costs and lower operating margins from its “labour-intensive” care and support business. It is targeting an EBITDA MRI figure of just 5% in the current financial year.
All but one of the G15 group of London’s largest landlords now has an EBITDA MRI figure below 100%.
Riverside’s gearing figure was broadly stable at 58.2%. The group has long-term debt of £2.6bn and £53m in cash, its annual report revealed.
Riverside also said it delayed the issuance of a new bond in the capital markets in its last financial year, because of “the ongoing volatility associated with gilts”.
The group currently has G1/V2 grades with English regulator but has yet to be assessed for consumer standards.
Last week, Riverside appointed a new boss for its Scottish arm. It also appointed three new board members in July.
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