Large national landlord to become member of G15 following merger

Once the new 75,000-home landlord is fully merged at the end of March, with One Housing folding into Riverside rather than existing as a separate subsidiary, it will join the network of large London landlords.

G15 landlord One Housing officially became a part of Riverside on 1 December last year in a tie-up that created a 75,000-home association.

The announcement for the merger initially said that One Housing would remain a subsidiary of Riverside for two years before folding into the bigger organisation, with the enlarged association eventually having one executive team and board.