Large NI association pledges new development ‘in areas of greatest housing need’

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One of Northern Ireland’s largest housing associations has pledged to focus its development efforts on areas of the highest housing need in the country, after securing £100m in private funding.
Clanmil Housing Association, which owns 5,665 homes, secured its first private placement from three investors in October last year.
The deal with Aviva Investors, iA Financial Group and the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will support the delivery of the social landlord’s five-year strategy to provide a further 1,400 homes by 2026.
Clanmil said the package will enable it to access housing development grants from Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of some £200m.
The association’s most recent financial statements show that 109 properties were handed over in the last financial year, with 569 in various stages of development. It has pledged to “make our assets work harder” to deliver more new housing with less financial support from the government.
The money will also go towards maintaining and upgrading Clanmil’s existing homes to ensure they are energy efficient and in good condition.
Carol McTaggart, chief executive of Clanmil, told Inside Housing the funding would help the association tackle the housing crisis.
There are more than 44,000 applicants on the housing waiting list in Northern Ireland.
“We do feel that we have a responsibility to not only invest and upgrade our existing homes, but to play our part in alleviating the housing crisis in Northern Ireland,” she said.
She said the response to Clanmil’s first venture into private funding was very positive.
“We were very pleased and delighted with the results… to such an extent it was oversubscribed,” Ms McTaggart said.
Clanmil will now be exploring development opportunities in areas of highest housing need.
Ms McTaggart said: “I am very ambitious for Clanmil. I want us to do better for the people who live in our homes and for the colleagues who deliver those services on our behalf.”
However, the funding also comes at a time of increased costs, alongside labour and material shortages.
Just over two weeks after Clanmil’s announcement, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive announced that it would be releasing 10 contractors from planned maintenance contracts five years early amid soaring costs.
The Housing Executive said the decision to end the contracts, which were agreed before the huge surge in the rate of inflation, was mutual, and aimed at preventing job losses in the industry.
Asked whether Clanmil had heard concerns from its contractors, Ms McTaggart said: “I don’t think anyone is immune to the current cost of living crisis. Our customers feel it, our colleagues feel it, organisationally we’re feeling it because we’re seeing prices rise.
“And we are hearing it directly from our development contractors and our maintenance contractors in the context of the impact of inflation in terms of their own funding facility.
“We’re also hearing things like the rising cost of building materials [and the] shortage of building materials. We’re seeing labour costs rise.”
Ms McTaggart said contractors are approaching Clanmil to understand how both parties can work better together to “ensure that we get contracts delivered in line with [their] conditions”.
“We are working hard with our contractors to see if we can, through partnerships, deliver better and get those contracts finished, and enable us to discharge our statutory duties, particularly on our maintenance contracts,” she added.
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