Large NI association pledges new development ‘in areas of greatest housing need’

Clanmil Housing Association, which owns 5,665 homes, secured its first private placement from three investors in October last year.

The deal with Aviva Investors, iA Financial Group and the Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) will support the delivery of the social landlord’s five-year strategy to provide a further 1,400 homes by 2026.

Clanmil said the package will enable it to access housing development grants from Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities, combining public and private funding to create a total investment in new homes of some £200m.

The association’s most recent financial statements show that 109 properties were handed over in the last financial year, with 569 in various stages of development. It has pledged to “make our assets work harder” to deliver more new housing with less financial support from the government.