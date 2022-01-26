Large North East housing association appoints new chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
One of the largest housing associations in the North East of England has appointed a new chair.
Thirteen has appointed Jane Earl to replace George Garlick as chair in March.
In her new role, Ms Earl will oversee a £1bn investment across the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber over the next five years.
Mr Garlick is stepping down after serving six years, the maximum term of office.
Thirteen, which owns and manages more than 34,000 homes, the majority of which are in Tees Valley, plans to invest the £1bn into improving services, customers’ homes and neighbourhoods, and delivering new affordable homes.
Ms Earl’s career to date has been in housing, local and national government, and the arts, youth and culture.
She is a non-executive director at housing association Vivid and M&G Shared Ownership Limited.
On her appointment, she said: “It is a huge privilege to be invited to join the Thirteen team, and in particular to follow in the footsteps of George Garlick who has done so much, with the executive team and board colleagues, to deliver such successful outcomes for people in the area.”
Ian Wardle, chief executive of Thirteen, said he was “delighted” to welcome the new chair.
He added: “Jane was selected from a strong shortlist following a rigorous recruitment process, and it was clear from the outset that she connects with our values and those of the housing sector and who firmly believes in the role we play in supporting communities and individuals to thrive.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories