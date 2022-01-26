Large North East housing association appoints new chair

Thirteen has appointed Jane Earl to replace George Garlick as chair in March.

In her new role, Ms Earl will oversee a £1bn investment across the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber over the next five years.

Mr Garlick is stepping down after serving six years, the maximum term of office.

Thirteen, which owns and manages more than 34,000 homes, the majority of which are in Tees Valley, plans to invest the £1bn into improving services, customers’ homes and neighbourhoods, and delivering new affordable homes.