Large North East landlord agrees new £54m loan amid £235m refinancing

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Karbon Homes has secured a new £54m loan with a major bank and refinanced £235m in existing debt facilities to improve its existing stock and build more homes.
The 34,000-home landlord has restructured an existing facility with NatWest to agree a new 10-year term on the £54m loan. The interest rate was undisclosed.
NatWest said in March it planned to lend £5bn to the social housing sector over the next three years.
Newcastle-based Karbon, which covers the North East of England and Yorkshire, has also restructured debt facilities with two of its existing lenders, Santander and Lloyds Bank.
A private placement with an undisclosed funder was also renegotiated. Details of these transactions were not disclosed, but totalled £235m.
Overall, Karbon said it will save around £3m in interest payments due to the refinancing exercise.
Scott Martin, executive director of resources at Karbon, said the new agreements will mean its spending on existing homes and commitment to build new affordable homes was “supported by our funding structures”.
In its last reported full year to the end of March 2024, the landlord’s completions jumped 22% to 644.
The group recorded a 61% fall in post-tax surplus, to £32.4m. However, the previous year its bottom line was boosted by a negative goodwill of £53.5m from acquisitions.
As a result of the new lending, Karbon has “over” £600m in debt facilities, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.
The landlord currently has a G1/V1 rating with the Regulator of Social Housing.
Savills Financial Consultants advised on the deals, with legal advice for Karbon from Trowers and Hamlins.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories