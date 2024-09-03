Large North East landlord agrees new £54m loan amid £235m refinancing

Karbon Homes has secured a new £54m loan with a major bank and refinanced £235m in existing debt facilities to improve its existing stock and build more homes #UKhousing

NatWest said in March it planned to lend £5bn to the social housing sector over the next three years.

The 34,000-home landlord has restructured an existing facility with NatWest to agree a new 10-year term on the £54m loan. The interest rate was undisclosed.

Newcastle-based Karbon, which covers the North East of England and Yorkshire, has also restructured debt facilities with two of its existing lenders, Santander and Lloyds Bank.

A private placement with an undisclosed funder was also renegotiated. Details of these transactions were not disclosed, but totalled £235m.

Overall, Karbon said it will save around £3m in interest payments due to the refinancing exercise.

Scott Martin, executive director of resources at Karbon, said the new agreements will mean its spending on existing homes and commitment to build new affordable homes was “supported by our funding structures”.