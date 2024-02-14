He has been at 15,000-home Beyond Housing for the past three years and spent seven years at Home Group before his stint at Ocado.

Susie Thompson, executive director of housing at Gentoo, who Mr Roberts is reporting to, said that he had “demonstrated outstanding leadership and transformation in his previous positions”.

She added: “His experience along with his passion to make a difference in the region is only going to enhance the service we provide to customers and help us to improve our neighbourhoods.”

He is the second appointment to a newly created role at Gentoo in the space of three months after the group hired an executive director of people, culture and engagement last November. It comes after the group updated its corporate strategy last year.

Gentoo also has a relatively new chief executive, Louise Bassett. She has been in the role on a permanent basis since last May after initially taking the job on an interim basis following the sudden exit of Nigel Wilson.