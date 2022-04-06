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Large North East landlord appoints new customer service director

News06.04.22by John Wimperis

A 30,000-home housing association based in the North East and Yorkshire has appointed a new executive director.

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Ian Johnson has been promoted from the role of director of pre-tenancy and property services (picture: Karbon Homes)
Ian Johnson has been promoted from the role of director of pre-tenancy and property services (picture: Karbon Homes)
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LinkedIn IHA 30,000-home housing association based in the North East and Yorkshire has appointed a new executive director #UKhousing

Karbon Homes has promoted Ian Johnson to the role of executive director of customer service, after four years as the housing association’s director of pre-tenancy and property services.

Before joining Karbon, Mr Johnson was chief executive of Tyne Housing and he previously worked as a director at the now defunct ALMO Homes for Northumberland.

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He chairs North East-based consultancy Prosper and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing’s policy advisory committee.

Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon, said: “Ian has already made a significant contribution to Karbon and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, together with passion and drive.”

Mr Johnson will take over the role next month from Jo Ray, who is retiring after five years in the position.

Mr Fiddaman said: “Jo joined us not long after Karbon was formed and has been instrumental in shaping our strategic approach to customer experience and in us achieving our customer net promoter score of +55, along with our recent ServiceMark accreditation from the Institute of Customer Service.”

Mr Johnson said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge within Karbon and using my experience to continue the positive work Jo has already achieved. I hope to play a key role in helping deliver our mission of providing customers with a strong foundation for life.”

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