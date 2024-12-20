Large North East landlord reveals executive team changes

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Karbon Homes is handing a promotion to its development director, while two members of its top team are leaving.
Sarah Robson will step up to the role of executive director of development and asset management at the Newcastle-based landlord from 1 January.
For the past four years, Ms Robson has been the 34,000-home group’s director of development and regeneration.
In her new role, Ms Robson will lead a team “responsible for developing new homes and maintaining Karbon’s existing stock”, the landlord said.
Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon, said Ms Robson’s promotion to its executive team “reflects the importance of this area of work to our organisation”.
Before Karbon, Ms Robson worked for local authorities including Durham County Council and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.
Karbon also announced that Richard Fryer, the group’s executive director of governance and integration, will retire next April after 13 years at the organisation in its various guises.
A search for a new director of governance has started, the landlord said.
Charlotte Carpenter, the landlord’s executive director of growth and business development, is also leaving after almost eight years in the role. She is joining the North East Combined Authority as director of skills, inclusion and public service reform.
Karbon said it will begin planning the recruitment of her replacement in the new year.
Mr Fiddaman added: “We will be sorry to say goodbye to our valued colleagues Richard and Charlotte and would like to thank them for their excellent contributions to the organisation over many years.”
Last month, Karbon revealed it was aiming to launch its own for-profit provider, as it said developing social housing “remains difficult”.
Earlier this year, the group also grew its portfolio by taking on 759-home Leazes Homes as a subsidiary.
This week, Karbon retained its G1/V1 status with the regulator. It has yet to be assessed under the new consumer standards.
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