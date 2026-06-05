Large North East landlord secures new £100m loan with Barclays

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One of the biggest social landlords in the North East of England has agreed a new £100m loan with Barclays to fund development plans.
Bernicia, which operates around 14,000 homes, secured the extra borrowing as it aims to build up to 1,000 new affordable properties.
The Northumberland-based association is planning to spend £150m overall on its development programme over the next five years, according to its new corporate strategy published in March.
A “significant majority” of the homes delivered are expected to be for social rent.
The £100m loan with Barclays is split into two tranches. Half of the funding is on a 10-year term, while the other half is on a seven-year term.
Bernicia said it agreed “highly competitive pricing”, but details of the interest rates were not disclosed.
A loan-linked ISDA has been put in place to manage interest rate exposure on the borrowing. ISDA stands for the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, which provides the master agreement under which swaps and other derivatives are agreed.
As a result of the new loan, Bernicia now has drawn and undrawn debt of £300m, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.
The landlord said it also refinanced an existing £20m revolving credit facility line with Barclays, which is now on a five-year term.
Janette Longstaff, executive director of finance at Bernicia, said: “Well-structured, competitively priced debt is central to making our ambitions deliverable.”
She added: “We were able to secure highly competitive terms from a strong field of lenders. Barclays offered the best overall package, and we’re delighted to be extending our relationship with them.”
Bernicia has been strengthening its top team as it looks to grow. Last week, the association revealed it promoted a longstanding employee to director of assets and growth.
In its last reported full-year to the end of March 2025, Bernicia reported a surplus of £14.9m on turnover of £93.7m.
The landlord currently has G1/V1 grades for governance and financial viability with the English regulator, but has yet to assessed under the consumer standards.
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