Large North East landlord sees surplus rise but margin hurt by ‘high demand’ for repairs

The 36,000-home landlord recorded a post-tax surplus of £34.1m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared to £29m the year before.

The group’s bottom line was boosted by turnover increasing by 11% to £230.4m, due to rent increases and taking on new homes.

However, the Middlesbrough-based landlord narrowly missed its operating margin target, which it said was “reflective of the continuing high demand for our repairs service and increasing investment in our existing properties”.

Thirteen reported a margin of 19.5% in its last full year, down from 20.8% the previous year.