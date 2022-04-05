Large North East landlord sets out £210m investment plan

A large North East housing association has revealed plans to invest £210m over the next four years, including giving funds to construct 600 new homes #UKhousing

Of the £210m, £85m of the investment will be spent on building new homes in the region, while £63m will be spent on improvements to existing homes and estates.

Bernicia, which owns 14,000 homes across the North East of England, said that it plans to spend the money in a number of areas, including development, major maintenance and helping people into employment.

In its plan it has pledged to ensure that 90% of its homes meet Energy Performance Certificate Band C or above, five years ahead of the government’s target of 2035.

Part of this will be achieved through installing air source heat pumps in homes, as well as extra insulation and photovoltaic panels.

A total of £61m will go towards day-to-day and cyclical repairs, while the landlord will invest £2m in creating employment opportunities for local people. This will be done through the creation of an “employability team” to work with schools and colleges to deliver more apprenticeships and placements.