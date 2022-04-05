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Large North East landlord sets out £210m investment plan

News05.04.22by John Wimperis

A large North East housing association has revealed plans to invest £210m over the next four years, including giving funds to construct 600 new homes.

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LinkedIn IHA large North East housing association has revealed plans to invest £210m over the next four years, including giving funds to construct 600 new homes #UKhousing

Bernicia, which owns 14,000 homes across the North East of England, said that it plans to spend the money in a number of areas, including development, major maintenance and helping people into employment.

Of the £210m, £85m of the investment will be spent on building new homes in the region, while £63m will be spent on improvements to existing homes and estates.

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In its plan it has pledged to ensure that 90% of its homes meet Energy Performance Certificate Band C or above, five years ahead of the government’s target of 2035.

Part of this will be achieved through installing air source heat pumps in homes, as well as extra insulation and photovoltaic panels.

A total of £61m will go towards day-to-day and cyclical repairs, while the landlord will invest £2m in creating employment opportunities for local people. This will be done through the creation of an “employability team” to work with schools and colleges to deliver more apprenticeships and placements. 

Bernicia also announced that it would be channelling the profits of its commercial arms, Kingston Property Services and estate agent Living Spaces, into supporting tenants and their communities, as part of the group’s plan to create £15m of social value.

John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia, said: “The North East is where our tenants and communities live, where our financial strength has been generated, and where the company has always been based, and we want to use our strength to help it grow.”

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