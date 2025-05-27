Large North East landlord to invest £44m in 4,000 homes

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Sunderland housing association Gentoo is investing £44m into 4,000 homes across the city as part of its 2025-26 investment plan.
The work includes roof replacements, external improvements, rewiring, and installing new heating systems, kitchens and bathrooms.
Gentoo, which owns 30,000 homes in the North East, said the plan focuses heavily on improving the energy efficiency of properties to achieve energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of C or above.
Energy efficiency improvements are being made to 1,300 homes, part funded through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund. The programme includes fitting insulation, low energy lighting, solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps, and improving ventilation and draught proofing.
Gentoo said more than 78% of homes now have an EPC rating of C or above, an increase of more than 1,600 since this time last year.
The landlord said it is on target to have all its homes rated EPC C or above by 2030.
Peter Akers, director of asset and sustainability at Gentoo, said he was “delighted to be able to announce” the investment plan.
He said: “It’s extremely important that we continually invest in our customers’ homes, to ensure our customers are living in warm, safe and decent homes.
“We are committed to improving and modernising more than 4,000 homes across 2025-26, focusing greatly on improving the energy efficiency of our customers’ homes.
“We’re looking forward to working in partnership with our contracting partners to deliver the work and offer a brilliant service to our customers.”
The announcement follows the launch of Gentoo’s ‘Gentogether’ partnership, which over the next 10 years aims to deliver £170m of internal modernisation works to improve thousands of homes, in partnership with PHS Home Solutions, RE:GEN North East and Esh Construction.
Last year, Gentoo spoke to Inside Housing about how it is focused on understanding its stock.
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