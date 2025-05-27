Large North East landlord to invest £44m in 4,000 homes

Sunderland housing association Gentoo has announced it is investing £44m into 4,000 homes across the city #UKhousing

Gentoo, which owns 30,000 homes in the North East, said the plan focuses heavily on improving the energy efficiency of properties to achieve energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings of C or above.

The work includes roof replacements, external improvements, rewiring, and installing new heating systems, kitchens and bathrooms.

Energy efficiency improvements are being made to 1,300 homes, part funded through the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund. The programme includes fitting insulation, low energy lighting, solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps, and improving ventilation and draught proofing.

Gentoo said more than 78% of homes now have an EPC rating of C or above, an increase of more than 1,600 since this time last year.

The landlord said it is on target to have all its homes rated EPC C or above by 2030.

Peter Akers, director of asset and sustainability at Gentoo, said he was “delighted to be able to announce” the investment plan.