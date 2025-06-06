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One of North West England’s largest social landlords has agreed £225m in new sustainability-linked loans to build more homes and improve its stock.
Manchester-based Great Places, which operates 26,000 homes, has secured the new loans from Nationwide, NatWest and Santander.
Nationwide is a new lender to the landlord and has provided a loan of £100m. NatWest and Santander are existing lenders and have agreed extra funding of £50m and £75m, respectively.
The interest rates on the 10-year term loans were not disclosed.
The funding includes sustainability-linked measures which include a reduced interest rate if Great Places hits agreed energy-efficiency targets on new and existing homes, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.
Mike Gerrard, chief financial officer of Great Places, said: “The additional funds will enable us to continue our ambitious development plans, improve our existing housing stock and make a real difference in the communities we serve.”
In its 2024-27 corporate plan, Great Places committed to build around 4,000 new affordable homes and improve its current homes.
Last September, the group was handed a C2 grade by the regulator after it found “weaknesses” in the landlord’s “approach and oversight of health and safety risks”.
The latest funding deal comes just over a year after Great Places agreed new revolving credit facilities with Santander, NatWest and ABN AMRO worth £284m.
Last month, Great Places reported unaudited annual results which showed a pre-tax surplus of £27.2m in the year to the end of March 2025. A turnover figure was not disclosed.
The surplus was up on last year’s audited figure of £23.6m.
Savills Financial Consultants advised Great Places on the new funding deal.
Mike Roche, a director at Savills, said: “The high quality of the work by Great Places has allowed us to swiftly agree these deals with existing lenders NatWest and Santander – and, of course, to build a strong relationship with new Great Places partner Nationwide.”
Great Places currently has a G1/V2 rating with regulator, as well as its C2.
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