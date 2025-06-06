ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Large North West landlord secures £225m of new funding to help ‘ambitious’ development push

News06.06.25by James Wilmore

One of North West England’s largest social landlords has agreed £225m in new sustainability-linked loans to build more homes and improve its stock.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
CGI of modern blocks of flats
CGI of a Great Places development in Manchester
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHOne of North West England’s largest social landlords has agreed £225m in new sustainability-linked loans to build more homes and improve its stock #UKhousing

Manchester-based Great Places, which operates 26,000 homes, has secured the new loans from Nationwide, NatWest and Santander.

Nationwide is a new lender to the landlord and has provided a loan of £100m. NatWest and Santander are existing lenders and have agreed extra funding of £50m and £75m, respectively.

The interest rates on the 10-year term loans were not disclosed.

Read more

A look at the future of Great Places with its new chief executiveA look at the future of Great Places with its new chief executive
Great Places on course to miss operating margin ‘golden rule’ as market sales come in below budgetGreat Places on course to miss operating margin ‘golden rule’ as market sales come in below budget
Great Places recruits new finance boss from larger Manchester neighbourGreat Places recruits new finance boss from larger Manchester neighbour

The funding includes sustainability-linked measures which include a reduced interest rate if Great Places hits agreed energy-efficiency targets on new and existing homes, a spokesperson told Inside Housing.

Mike Gerrard, chief financial officer of Great Places, said: “The additional funds will enable us to continue our ambitious development plans, improve our existing housing stock and make a real difference in the communities we serve.”

In its 2024-27 corporate plan, Great Places committed to build around 4,000 new affordable homes and improve its current homes.

Last September, the group was handed a C2 grade by the regulator after it found “weaknesses” in the landlord’s “approach and oversight of health and safety risks”.

The latest funding deal comes just over a year after Great Places agreed new revolving credit facilities with Santander, NatWest and ABN AMRO worth £284m.

Last month, Great Places reported unaudited annual results which showed a pre-tax surplus of £27.2m in the year to the end of March 2025. A turnover figure was not disclosed.

The surplus was up on last year’s audited figure of £23.6m.

Savills Financial Consultants advised Great Places on the new funding deal.

Mike Roche, a director at Savills, said: “The high quality of the work by Great Places has allowed us to swiftly agree these deals with existing lenders NatWest and Santander – and, of course, to build a strong relationship with new Great Places partner Nationwide.”

Great Places currently has a G1/V2 rating with regulator, as well as its C2.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFinanceFundingHousing Association/RPLenderNorth Westsustainability
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories