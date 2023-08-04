Large Northern housing association appoints new chair

Geraldine Howley will replace Dave Procter as chair of Together Housing, a 38,000-home landlord, in summer 2024 #UKhousing

She will take up the position subject to ratification at the September board and annual general meeting.

Ms Howley retired as chief executive of housing association Incommunities in 2021 after a 40-year career in social housing, which she began as a housing officer in Bradford.

Geraldine Howley will replace Dave Procter as chair of Together Housing, a 38,000-home landlord, in summer 2024.

Ms Howley is currently chair of the governing board and a past president of the Chartered Institute of Housing.

She chaired the UK Housing Partnership, part of the International Housing Partnership, which brings together housing professionals from the UK, the US, Canada and Australia.

Her other roles include being executive chair of the GEM graduate programme, which has provided opportunities for more than 1,000 young people to enter the social housing sector.

Ms Howley is also a board member of MORhomes, a borrowing vehicle for the social housing sector.

Together Housing said that Ms Howley emerged as the best candidate following an external search led by a board sub-group supported by external consultants EMA.