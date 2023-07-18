Large Northern landlord completes stock transfer of 439 homes

Dawn Keightley, managing director at STHVT, said: “Our focus has always been ensuring the long-term delivery of high-quality services to customers.

“After careful consideration and listening to feedback from our customers, the board agreed to transfer all of its properties to Karbon Homes. Our priority has also been to maintain customers’ homes to a good standard now and in the future and we are assured that Karbon has the financial capability to do that.”

Karbon recently had its outlook revised from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ by major credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

The agency said it revised the outlook for the 30,000-home landlord due to its expectation that Karbon’s “rental revenue from acquired units and development grants will reduce the group’s debt funding need more than we had assumed”.