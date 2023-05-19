S&P said it revised the outlook for the 30,000-home landlord due to its expectation that Karbon’s “rental revenue from acquired units and development grants will reduce the group’s debt funding need more than we had assumed”.

This will result in “relatively strong credit metrics”, S&P said.

At the same time, the landlord had its ’A’ long-term issuer credit rating affirmed on the £250m bond it issued in 2018.

Karbon, which operates across the North East of England and Yorkshire, “continues to see strong demand for its properties”, said the credit agency, despite its average social and affordable rents being relatively high, at more than 75% of the average market rent in the region.