Large Northern landlord secures three new loans worth £284m

This week, the 25,500-home landlord announced the new revolving credit facilities (RCFs) with Santander, NatWest and ABN AMRO.

Funding of £109m and £100m has been agreed with existing lenders Santander and NatWest respectively. New partner ABN AMRO has lent Great Places £75m.

Rutilio Merién, head of UK coverage real estate at ABN AMRO, said the firm was “pleased to further support the social housing sector and the inclusion of ESG [environmental, social and governance]-linked KPIs [key performance indicators] in our facility with Great Places resonates very well with ABN AMRO’s purpose and strategy”.

All three RCFs contain sustainability-linked performance measures, which see a reduced interest rate in the event that Great Places meets agreed energy-efficiency targets on new and existing homes.