Large out-of-London landlords bidding for SAHP funding in capital, deputy mayor says

A handful of large social landlords that operate predominantly outside of London are bidding for the capital’s grant programme this year, the deputy mayor has confirmed #UKhousing

Mr Copley also said he has seen a “huge amount of ambition” from London boroughs and “quite a bit of ambition from the for-profit sector as well”.

Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, told attendees at the Build More Homes and New Towns Summit on Thursday 16 April that these housing providers are coming forward with “ambitious bids”.

“I think that’s a very, very welcome addition to the mix in London,” he added.

When asked whether larger landlords from outside London are looking to move into the capital, Mr Copley said: “I think, off the top of my head, two or three that aren’t exclusively outside London but have been predominantly outside London – they do have some stock, but have been less active, and they aren’t members of the G15 – who are now coming forward with quite ambitious bids, which is really welcome as well.”

He also said the GLA is seeing among larger G15 housing associations that “more of them are now coming back into ambitious development programmes” after a few years of focusing on existing stock.

Mr Copley said this focus included “management and maintenance, quite rightly, building safety, quite rightly, because of very well-publicised challenges around those issues”.