Large patch sizes at Peabody contributed to failure that allowed resident’s dead body to lie undiscovered for nearly two years

An investigation into the death of a Peabody resident whose decomposing body went undiscovered for nearly two years has found that large patch sizes for neighbourhood wardens and a silo-working culture led to “missed opportunities” #UKhousing

It states: “Our observation is the customer got lost, culturally it appears the focus was on fulfilling the task rather than putting the customer first.”

These incidents were all dealt with in isolation in a way that “did not put customers at the heart of the actions”, the report found.

These arose from reports from neighbours about the smell and sightings of maggots and flies in the building, as well as the change in behaviour when Ms Seleoane’s rent payments stopped, and multiple failed attempts to contact her directly.

The investigation concluded that there were missed opportunities that may have allowed the discovery of the body earlier.

However, the association made 89 attempts to contact Ms Seleoane between August 2019, the last time she made a direct rent payment, and when she was found by police in February.

The investigation found that there were no failures of control and that the association’s policies and procedures were followed.

Yesterday a coroner reached an open conclusion about the cause of death.

The 61-year-old’s body was mostly “bones and dust” when discovered by police, who were called to the property to complete a welfare check.

The association commissioned the investigation by consultancy Altair after Sheila Seleoane was found in her housing association flat at Lords Court in Peckham, south London on 18 February, after the Metropolitan Police forced entry into her home.

An inquest at London Inner South Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard evidence to understand the circumstances surrounding Ms Seleoane’s death from between August 2019 and the day her body was discovered.

Patch sizes, workload for neighbourhood managers and workplace culture were a number of areas that coroner Julian Morris considered as part of the inquest into Ms Seleoane’s death.

Wells Chomutare, director of neighbourhoods at Peabody, explained the role of the teams that cover neighbourhood management, rent collection and maintenance.

The inquest heard how Ms Seleoane made her last direct rent payment in August 2019, which she liked to do by debit card. She had been a tenant with the landlord since February 2014.

The rent arrears did not immediately become a cause for concern, and the landlord’s rent arrears team subsequently made a successful application to have Ms Seleoane’s rent paid directly from her Universal Credit payment in March 2020.

This was after several unsuccessful attempts to contact her to discuss the arrears.

Her gas supply was subsequently cut off in June 2020 after attempts to enter the property for a safety check could not be made.

Housing associations have a legal obligation to complete the check under the Gas Safety (Installation and Use) Regulations 1998.

Mr Chomutare was pressed on how common it was to cut off a resident’s gas supply. He explained that it was not common but that it does happen to protect the safety of the resident or the security of the building, and that residents might ask if they are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Despite the gas being cut off and the rent arrears, he said this “did not raise alarm bells”.

He admitted that the teams did not communicate with each other, and that neighbourhood managers were not provided with all of the information.

Mr Chomutare added: “At this point I don’t think we were able to paint the larger picture.”

But the coroner said he did not consider this to have had any effect on Ms Seleoane’s clinical status and/or could have saved her life.

Mr Chomutare also explained that neighbourhood managers can manage up to 1,200 homes and are expected to make calls to each building every three months.

The landlord’s investigation recommends that patch sizes are reviewed after it conducted a roundtable discussion with other sector leaders which found that participants had patch sizes of between 200 and 800 homes.

A visibly emotional Ashling Fox, deputy chief executive at Peabody, went through a number of the 37 recommendations made across seven work areas as part of the landlord’s investigation.

She said: “It’s clear that while processes were followed, they were followed in silo and that there were opportunities where the dots could have been joined up sooner and an alarm could have been raised more quickly.”

Among the recommendations are commitments to reduce the amount of homes neighbourhood managers cover under a new “locality model”.

It calls for a better use of data to highlight where there may be problems and organisational change that includes frontline staff being more “professionally curious”.

Ms Fox said the learnings are being taken into the new organisation that will come out of Peabody’s merger with Catalyst, which is due to be completed in April 2023.