Large providers to get three-year transition period for Competence and Conduct Standard

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The new Competence and Conduct Standard will come into force in October 2026, Matthew Pennycook has announced, and there will be a three-year transition period for large providers.
The housing minister said the government will direct the Regulator of Social Housing this autumn to set new standards for the competence and conduct of staff who work in social housing.
He said the new standard will come into force in October 2026, but that there will be a transition period after this date, “giving providers additional time to comply with qualification requirements for senior housing managers and executives”.
“Larger registered providers that own 1,000 or more units of social housing will have three years, and smaller providers that own less than 1,000 units will have four years.”
Mr Pennycook shared the details in a ministerial statement on Wednesday focused on the government’s new plan: Delivering a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing.
The proposals, which will mean staff working for social housing providers must meet new professional competency standards, were first announced by the Conservative government in 2023 as part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.
The new rules are expected to require an anticipated 25,000 senior housing managers to have a Level 4 housing qualification. Senior housing executives will need a foundation degree or Level 5 housing qualification.
Mr Pennycook said: “The new requirements will improve professionalism within the sector, ensuring tenants receive a good service and are always listened to and treated with respect and dignity.”
The sector previously raised concerns that a two-year transition period would not be sufficient. The Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation requested three and five-year transition periods, respectively, for the mandatory housing qualifications.
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